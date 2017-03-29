What they're saying
Tom S.
Super cool prints! Bringing retro innovations back into modern design - love seeing the poster every day on my wall!
David H.
It's a highlight in my office! Guests are always very impressed!
Susan L.
"A bit of a history lesson included, had no idea when lipstick was invented! It's always catching everyone's attention."
WHY SO FANCY?
Fancy patents is a collection of limited edition prints of historic patents that have defined the world as we know it today. Our exclusive designs are printed on high quality paper giving your art piece a very authentic look. These limited designs will look stunning once framed and hung on the walls of your home or office, guaranteed to impress all your guests.
Fancy patents are designed & printed with love in London, United Kingdom.